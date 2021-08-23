Mary C. DiGiallonardo
June 22, 1962 ~ August 15, 2021
Delta resident, Mary C. DiGiallonardo, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. She was 59 years of age.
Mary was born on June 22, 1962 to Frank Nicholas and Lillian Esther (Graff) DiGiallonardo in Denver, Colorado. She spent her childhood and graduated high school in Denver. After, graduation she earned her LPN degree.
Mary moved to Delta in 1998. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Delta. She enjoyed the arts and cooking.
Mary is survived by her son, Anthony (Toni) DiGiallonardo of Denver and two brothers: Mike D. DiGiallonardo of Denver and Rick (Angel) DiGiallonardo of Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
