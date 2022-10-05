Mary E. Davignon
January 31, 1936 ~ September 18, 2022
Delta resident Mary E. Davignon passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Delta Health Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years of age.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado. Inurnment will follow in Mesa View Cemetery.
Mary Elizabeth was born on January 31, 1936 to Vincent De Paul and Eva Nora (Barnes) Ott in Ridgeley, West Virginia. She graduated as Valedictorian from Cumberland, Maryland.
Mary married Bertrand J. Davignon on July 8, 1961 in Fairbanks, Alaska. He preceded her in death.
Mary was an Alaskan homesteader and survived the Great Alaskan Earthquake of 1964. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, puzzles and playing scrabble. Most of all, Mary loved her family and her church.
Mary is survived by her children: Daniel Davignon; Vincent Davignon; Mark (Kelly) Davignon; Jonathan (Shelly) Davignon; Eric (Meghan) Davignon, Marie (Tracy) Rath and Elizabeth (Jerett) Bond, 25 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, John (Nancy) Ott and her sister, Theresa Baier.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bertrand J. Davignon; two brothers, Jim and Paul Ott; and granddaughter, Jessica Davignon.
