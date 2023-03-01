Mary Elizabeth Stokes
January 7, 1930 ~ February 16, 2023
Mary Elizabeth Stokes passed away Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at the Paonia Care Center at the age of 93.
Mary was born in Los Angeles, California on January 7th, 1930 to Lenora Alta (Hunter) Stokes and William Leslie Stokes. She was one of four children. She would grow up in Santa Monica, California and graduated from University High School in 1947.
Mary spent many years working at Rocketdyne Aerospace as a secretary and then went on to become a resort and marina owner. She enjoyed traveling the country and sightseeing. She also enjoyed her movies and doing a good crossword puzzle. She attended the First Baptist Church in Hotchkiss for many years.
Mary is survived by her daughter Rebecca (John) Saltzgaver, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lenora, her sister Jeanette Tuggy, brothers William and Jack Stokes; her two sons Wayne and Lon Dimick, and a granddaughter.
Services will be held Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at 11:00a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.