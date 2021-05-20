Mary Elizabeth Troxell
September 3, 1942 - May 1, 2021
Crawford resident, Mary E. Troxell passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her home in Crawford with her family by her side. She was 78 years old.
Mary Elizabeth Simons was born September 3, 1942 to Marion and Irene (Nelson) Simons in Denver, Colorado. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Edgewater, Colorado, graduating from Jefferson High School with the class of 1960.
On June 19, 1964 Mary married the love of her life, Alan Stuart Troxell. The couple had the honor of sharing 56 years of love and marriage. Mary was a member of The Church of Christ in Delta, Colorado. She enjoyed motorcycles, street bikes, traveling, taking walks, but most of all she cherished taking care of her beloved husband Alan.
Mary is survived by her husband, Alan S. Troxell; sons, Anthony S. Troxell and Rickie A. Troxell and wife Carrie Troxell; two grandchildren, Andrew and Ashlee Troxell; three great-grandchildren, Romeo Nuanez, Damien Nuanez, and Mythias Harrington.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Fred, Sam, Bernie, and Bernice.
A Memorial Service will be held at Delta Church Of Christ on June 19th @ 12:00 pm
All are invited to attend a "Friends and Family" get together following the service at the same location.
Snacks and Refreshments will be served.
Delta Church Of Christ
164 Grand Blvd.
Delta, Colorado 81416
