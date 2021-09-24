Mary Frances Rushing-Rister
November 19, 1960 — September 6, 2021
Mary Frances Rushing-Rister passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. She was 60 years old.
Services will be held at the Hotchkiss Catholic Church on September 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. and inurnment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford, Colorado.
Mary was born on November 19, 1960 to Muriel Dee (Smiley) and Richard Ronald Rushing in Van Nuys, California. Mary was the first of eight children and had six brothers and a sister. She graduated from Delta High School in 1978. Mary learned to sew at a very young age and she was a talented seamstress. She was active in the 4H in the Antelope Valley, California and in Delta County Colorado.
Mary served, and was proud of her service to our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. She was active in the American Legion Post #190 in Crawford, Colorado.
Mary had two daughters, Donna Rister of Montrose, CO, Carol Jackson of Grand Junction, CO and an adopted daughter-granddaughter Morgan Rister. She loved her five grandchildren: Isaiah, Noah and Noel Martinez; Richard and Mark Vigil.
Mary is survived by her parents, her daughters, her brothers: Charles (Alexis) Rushing of Las Vegas, NV; Joseph (Sally) Rushing of Lompoc, CA; Patrick Rushing of Fruita, CO; Dan (Shauna) Rushing of Las Vegas, NV; Robert Rushing of Paonia, CO; Frank (Stacey) Rushing of Lompoc, CA; and Mark and Charlotte Lubin and many more friends and her large family.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Ann Rushing.
Rest in Peace, Mary Frances! You are loved and missed.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
