Mary Josephine Reid
December 7, 1928 ~ January 21, 2023
Mary Josephine Reid passed away January 21st, 2023 at Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado. She was 94 years old.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia, Co. on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 at 11am with graveside service following at 12pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia Co. Viewing will be at 10am. Luncheon at 1pm at Sacred Heart.
Mary was born on December 7th, 1928 to Sarah Frances (Dann) and William Embach in Dawson Springs, Kentucky and grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family later moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico.
She married John W. Van Noy on December 3rd, 1953 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
She married Don Reid in June 1965 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Mary continued her education taking IBM Classes and found her careers as city clerk for the cities of Las Cruces, NM and Delta, Co. and accounting for Burkey Lumber in Delta, Co. for 18 years.
Mary loved her family and friends dearly and she adored her cat! She was a member of the Ladies Cattlemen's Association, the Cowbells, and the Elks Lodge. She was a New Mexico state champion in trap shooting. She enjoyed dancing, especially at the Elks Lodge, reading, gardening, crocheting and really loved her roses and hummingbirds. She was known to fill her hummingbird feeders multiple times a day. She had a long tradition of eating a Chinese dinner on her birthday and always enjoyed having her favorite red enchiladas. She also enjoyed collecting angel and hummingbird figurines.
Mary is survived by her daughter Linda Long and grandson Sean Murray of Paonia, Co; niece Mary (Richard) Sappington of Fresno, Ca.; sister-in-law Lois (Teenie) Reid, niece, Lynn Hunsinger, and nephews Don (Pam) Reid of Tucson, AZ, David Spears of Kentucky and Charles Morris; grandchildren Michelle (George) Nethercliff of Duluth, Ga, Teresa (Todd) Williams of Atlanta, GA, Rosemarie (Steve) Allemeier of Sheridan IN, Jim Long of Monroe, GA, Pam (Steve) Hammer of Commerce, GA, and 11 great grandchildren. Her embraced family Neil & Olga Loomis of Las Cruces NM, Debbie Mueller of Brighton, Co. and Jenny Emmons of Monte Vista Co.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Nola Stapleton and Gail Kemp, her son-in-law Douglas Long, her two spouses, sister-in-law Lois Reid, brother-in-law Mark Reid and niece Gwen Reid.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church "Outreach Fund" at P.O. Box 988 Paonia, Co 81428 or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
