Mary Kathleen Bencich
August 20, 1944 ~ February 15, 2022
Mary Kathleen Bencich, 77 of Taylor Park, passed away unexpectedly on February 15th, 2022. Mary was born August 20th, 1944, in Chico, CA, to Isaac and Hope Jones. She graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1963. Following graduation, she met Ralph Cranor at CU Boulder. They were married on July 11th, 1965, and soon started their family in Paonia, CO. They were blessed with three beautiful children- David, Michael and Anita, who were truly her pride and joy. Mary helped run The Nugget Cafe at Taylor Park Trading Post for 16 years. After Ralph passed away, Mary went on to get her nursing degree in 1991, and worked at both the Paonia nursing home and Delta hospital until she retired. Mary remarried in the summer of 1993 to Melvin Bencich . She had a strong faith and instilled that in her children and grandchildren. Mary enjoyed sewing, baking, wood working, westerns, reading, painting, storytelling, knitting and crocheting. She is survived by her children- David Cranor of Parker, CO Michael Cranor, Highlands Ranch, CO, and step-son Marvin Bencich of Paonia, CO. Nine grandchildren, Jedidiah, Rebekah, Abigail, Gabriella, Keagan, Gideon, Kirsten, Thomas, and Emma Cranor. Great grandchild- Gianna Sims. Siblings- Barbara Bennett, Lee’s Summit, MO, Carol Jones, Spokane, WA, and Ralph Jones, Pueblo, CO, sister-in-law Fern Ford, Boulder, CO, brothers-in-law Bruce Cranor, Montrose, CO, Roy Cranor, Steamboat Springs, CO, and Harley Cranor, Eckert, CO. She was preceded in death by her grandparents- Isaac and Olive Jones, Ralph and Mary Whitmore, parents- Isaac and Hope Jones, brother- Roger Jones, husbands- Ralph Cranor and Melvin Bencich, daughter- Anita Cranor, daughter-in- law Kam Cranor and step-son Mike Bencich.
