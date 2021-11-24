Mary Lou (Fields) Wells
Mary Lou (Fields) Wells, 85, of Austin died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Delta County Memorial Hospital. Mrs. (Fields) Wells is survived two sons, Harold (Dawn) Fields of Shallowater, TX, and Jeff (Jill) Wells of Loudon, TN.; six daughters, Michele (Dale) Crawford of Shallowater, TX., Melissa (Wayne Allgeyer) Fields-Allgeyer of Levelland, TX., Phyllis (Dale) Conley of Grand Junction, CO, Ruth (LeRoy) Bott of Queen Creek, AZ., Barbara Wells of Ammon, ID, and Linda Scanlon of Pocatello, ID.; sister Carol Boyd of Austin, CO.; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brother and six sisters, husband ‘Hal’ Fields, sons Rodney ‘Roddy’ Fields and Clark Fields, husband Thomas Wells, stepsons John Sterling and John Wells, and great granddaughter Anika Bott.
Burial will take place in the Cedaredge Cemetery following a private family service.
There will be a Celebration of Life next summer that all are invited to.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice to benefit Women and Children.
