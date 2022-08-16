Mary Margaret Hartwig
January 5, 1942, ~ August 9, 2022
Mary Margaret Hartwig passed from this life Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, at Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado. She was 80 years old.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel, 311 Grand Avenue in Paonia, Colorado. A viewing will precede the services beginning at 1:00 pm. Graveside service to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite animal rescue as she loved her dog Taffy and neighborhood feral cats very much.
Mary was born on January 5th, 1942, to Anna Gertrude (Heuser) and William Frederick Weiss in Cherokee, Iowa. They moved to the western slope of Colorado in 1949. Mary graduated from Paonia High School in 1960. In 1961 she and Maynard Henry Hartwig were married, and they moved to Farmington, NM for Maynard’s job. Their only child Sheri was born in Farmington in 1963 and they raised her there. In the mid 1980’s they moved back to Delta, CO to be closer to family. She was by his side until his passing in 1996 from Huntington’s Chorea.
Through her brother, Mary met Danny Campbell and they developed a relationship that lasted 32 years until her death. Mary held various jobs in her youth but most recently was a homemaker and her passion was her flowers and gardening along with caring for some neighborhood feral cats. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing both for area nursing homes and family. She loved her animals and hummingbirds.
Mary is survived by her daughter Sheri Rogers of Delta, CO; two sisters: Carolyn Hawkins of Delta, CO, Darlene Nash of Lafayette, CA, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her boyfriend and partner, Danny Campbell of Delta, CO and his family.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Anna and William Weiss, husband Maynard, two sisters Dorothy Faries and Luella Mackenroth: two brothers Leonard Weiss and Paul Weiss.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
