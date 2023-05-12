Mary Staten
December 21, 1941 ~ April 30, 2023
Mary was born in Trujillo, Colorado. She spent most of her life in Colorado. She was a Graduate of Delta High School. After graduating she would move to Denver where she met her husband Earl A. Bush. They would live in the Denver area for awhile, then moved to Virginia for several years. They would return to Colorado and lived in Edgewater where Mary was a homemaker. It was at this time they would become foster parents to several children and she would find employment as a secretary for several businesses. After Earl passed, she traveled between Edgewater, Cory and Cedaredge.
She married Donald Staten in 1994 and moved to Cedaredge, Colorado. She was a homemaker and volunteered at the United Methodist thrift shop for several years.
Mary enjoyed going to the mountains, fishing and traveling.
She is survived by five sisters, one brother, one stepson, one foster daughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one sister.
No services are planned at this time.
