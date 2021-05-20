Mary Thomas Meehan
November 5, 1923 – December 18, 2020
Mary Meehan, of Cedaredge, died on December 18, 2020 in Grand Junction Colorado.
Born in Omaha, Nebraska to Hazel and Lyman Thomas, Mary learned to love outdoors and being in nature at an early age. She and her parents spent summers in Colorado where they fished, hiked and enjoyed family and friends at the Koenig Camp and at Zumwinkle Acres. Growing up she had an interest in drawing and painting. She was also an accomplished ice skater spending hours at the AKSARBEN (Nebraska spelled backwards) Rink.
After graduating from Central High School, she went east to study at the University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, receiving a bachelor’s and master’s degree respectively. While at the Academy she met her husband Thomas Meehan a fellow student who admired one of her paintings. At graduation Tom received a Cressen Traveling Scholarship that would take them to Europe for a year. They spent 1947 and 1948 studying art and architecture in Spain and Italy. One of the highlights was being the first artists permitted to photograph fine art in churches that had been closed during the war. They also saw behind the scenes painting restoration in Florence where old masters hidden in caves during the war were placed face down in beeswax so that fresh canvass could be applied, thus learning the mysteries of classic underpainting. They were befriended by notable European artists including George Braque who showed them how to make reed pens in his backyard.
On their Return to Philadelphia, Mary went back to work for the American Friends Service Committee and Tom pursued a career as an artist. They had two children, Cathie and Andy Meehan who were raised in Philadelphia. Active in the Quaker community, Mary and Tom made lifelong friends that extended to their children and their friend’s children. In the 1970’s Mary was seeking greater spiritual depth and moved toward more bible-based worship to become a “Born Again Christian” in 1975. She began her art teaching career in the 1960s at public elementary schools in the Philadelphia area. She was dedicated to her students, spending long hours preparing materials and projects for her classes. After Tom died in 1989 she continued to teach until she retired in 1993.
Mary moved to Cedaredge, Colorado in 1999 because she loved the wide-open vistas, surrounding mountains and spectacular skies. Until two years ago Mary would take epic road trips in her car to places like the Grand Tetons, Santa Fe and California. She never flew but managed to travel the entire length and breadth of the country several times. She visited many of our national parks, historic sites, major cities, museums and far-flung family members. From 1980-2020 she traveled to Estes Park for a yearly Women's Bible Conference making several stops along the way to visit longtime friends. She also was a founder for the Cedaredge Tres Dias retreat, a Stonecroft Women's Ministry.
She was active in the Cedaredge First Baptist Church and for over 17 years was a passionate teacher and mentor to kids in the Good News Club, an after-school program in town. Mary loved people and spent quality time with her friends discussing the bible or just having fun, ready to help them whenever needed. She loved laughing and telling stories with her children Andy and Cathie who survive her. A celebration of her life will be planned when it is safe to congregate again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.