Mary Waynella Gonzalez
November 3, 1937 — September 6, 2021
Mary Waynella Gonzalez passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence. She was 83 years old. A celebration of life service will be held at Cedaredge United Methodist Church on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11 am. Waynella Gonzalez was born on November 3, 1937, to Ella M (Bothwell) and Arthur Wayne Conkey in Los Angeles, CA. Waynella Graduated from George Washington High School in Los Angeles, CA in 1956. Shortly after graduation on June 24, 1956 she married her sweetheart, and love of her life, Jack Gonzalez in Redondo Beach California. They just celebrated 65 years together. They moved to the Delta area in 1971, making Cedaredge their home for 50 years. Waynella was very active in the community. She was part of the United Methodist Women, The ESA Sorority, Eastern Star, Gardening Club, and the Book-Literary Club. She enjoyed playing piano, painting, reading, gardening and her animals.
Waynella is survived by her husband Jack Gonzalez of Cedaredge; son Kenneth David Gonzalez of Colorado Springs; daughter Pamela Sue (Joe) Berger of Cedaredge; sister Linda (Leroy) Black of Cedaredge; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
