MaryAnn Barela
April 24, 1930 ~ August 22, 2022
MaryAnn Barela passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 92 years old.
Viewing will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel in Delta. Services are scheduled for Friday, August 26th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel in Delta, Colorado – 682 1725 Road. Graveside will follow at Mesa View Cemetery.
MaryAnn was born on April 24th, 1930, to Cedia (Shay) and Fidel Valdez in LaPlata, New Mexico. She spent her childhood years there and up through about the 5th grade there. The family moved to the Delta area when she was about 12 years old and she attended the Read, Colorado School. Later on she finished up her schooling.
September 22nd, 1947, she married the love of her life Lawrence Barela. They spent 47 years together before he passed in 1994.
MaryAnn’s chosen career path was as a homemaker. She loved her time with family! She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, dancing, reading, cooking, canning, cross word puzzles, cards (especially King’s Corner), gardening and being a seamstress. She collected salt and pepper shakers. She would often tell people, “I’m a lucky ol’ lady!”
MaryAnn is survived by her son Larry (Shirley) Barela of Delta, CO; daughters: Marie Barela of Grand Junction, CO, Carolyn Antrillo of Delta, CO, Cecilia (Ernie) Tafoya of Delta, CO, Irene Barela of Grand Junction, CO; brother Eddie (Celia) Turrietta of Norwalk, CA; sister Bernice Crespin of Delta, CO; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
MaryAnn is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; parents; two brothers: Frank and Steven Valdez; and three sisters: Fedelia Montoya, Virginia Jaramillo, and Kate Roybal.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in MaryAnn’s name to Columbine Senior Services at 247 Meeker Street; Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
