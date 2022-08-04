Maryanne Lavone Love
February 23, 1938 ~ July 25, 2022
Maryanne Lavone Love passed away Monday, July 25th, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 84 years old.
Viewing will be on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Services Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Graveside service will follow.
Maryanne was born on February 23rd, 1938, to Alma Lorraine (Goben) and Lawrence Ralph Wuest in Saint Joseph, Missouri. She grew up and attended school in the Saint Joseph, Missouri and finished school at Central High School in Aurora, Colorado. She also attended cosmetology trade school. She moved to Delta in 1986.
Maryanne was very diverse in her occupations. She worked as a beautician-owning and operating her own business, to coal mining and real estate. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed dancing, flowers and traveling. She loved taking care of her horse Mariah for over 30 years. She was very actively dancing just recently with the Elks Club in Montrose. When she traveled, she and good friend Ron had traveled around the world, visiting Machu Picchu in South America, taking cruise ships to Alaska and Hawaii.
Maryanne is survived by one brother Dale Flannigan, two sons: Larry (Kelley) West of Hotchkiss, CO and Robert (Amy) Kline of Montrose, CO; two daughters: Carla (Marvin) Cogar of Aurora, CO and Becky Reed of Philipsberg, KS; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 0ne great-great grandchild.
Maryanne in preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Buddy Wuest, Delbert Flannigan and Don Flannigan; two sons: Les West and Danny West.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
