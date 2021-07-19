Marybelle Armstrong
January 20, 1926 - July 5, 2021
Marybelle Armstrong, 95, of New Waverly, TX passed away on July 5, 2021, at Tuscany House private nursing home in Conroe, TX.
Marybelle was born on January 20, 1926 to Lewis A. and Mary E. (Branson) Armstrong in Del Norte, CO. As the oldest of five siblings, Marybelle helped care for her brothers and sister while their parents provided a humble and loving home life for the family through farming in the Cedaredge, CO area, gold panning along the Rio Grande in northern New Mexico, and managing an apple orchard in Omak, Washington. Marybelle graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1943 before joining the family in Omak. When the family returned to the Cedaredge farm, she took an office job in Seattle, WA and worked in the area until 1950.
At the age of 24, Marybelle felt called of God to devote her life in the ministry of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others through a non-denominational Christian home fellowship church. She sold her natural possessions and went forth with co-workers sharing the gospel freely with any she came in contact with. Over the next 66 years Marybelle worked in the states of CO, WA, KS, MO, KY, NE, and IA with that same devotion to the ministry. In her words, “I have enjoyed it very much, and feel it is the most fulfilling and gratifying life in the world for me.”
At age 90, Marybelle relocated to assisted living facilities, Redbud Canyon in Guthrie, OK, then Pecan Grove in New Waverly, TX, where she was lovingly cared for at both locations by members of the fellowship.
Marybelle was the keeper and master story teller of the Armstrong family history. She loved to cook, sing, laugh and share the joy of service in the ministry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, older brother Lewis Jr. who died as an infant, brothers Elmer and Gene, sister Lois (Meyers), and nephew Steve.
She is survived by her brother Charles; nephews Mike, Brian, Gary and John; nieces Karen, Kathy, Patty, Vicki, and Wendy; and their spouses and children.
Funeral will be held at Taylor Funeral Services in Delta, CO on July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Cedaredge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
