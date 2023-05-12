Maureen Alicia Christensen
May 10, 1941 ~ April 29, 2023
Maureen Christensen passed away Friday, April 29th, at home. She was 81 years old.
Memorial services will be held on May 20th, 2023, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Delta Chapel, and followed by a potluck at the Friends of Bill.
Maureen was born on May 19, 1941, in Wembley England, to Ann Philomena Findlay and Eric Llewellyn Evans. She grew up in Southern California after leaving England in 1947.
She met Tony Christensen, and they were married on August 6, 1977. They celebrated 44 years together.
Maureen and Tony made their way to Delta County making Delta their home. She has been a resident of the Western Slope for 18 years.
Maureen enjoyed: Traveling, camping, and spending time with her husband. Some of the most memorable things were spending time with her family and reading books.
Maureen is survived by her husband, Tony; her children, Susan, Sherri, and Sandra; Lots of grandkids and great grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Maureen’s name to: HopeWest Hospice, Mike and Kay Ferris Care Center in Grand Junction, CO.
