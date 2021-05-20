Maurice Gordon Foley
December 18, 1940 - May 11, 2021
Paonia, Colorado resident, Maurice G. Foley, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Paonia Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was 80 years of age.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Maurice Gordon was born on December 18, 1940 to Maurice Garland and Christina Ruth (Randall) Foley in Kansas. He spent his early childhood in Kansas then the family moved to Colorado.
On May 14, 1964, Maurice married the love of his life, Bonita R. DeVeny in Hygiene, Colorado. To this marriage, two children were born. Maurice passed away just three days shy of their 57th anniversary.
Maurice was a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion, NRA and the Mile High Jeep Club. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and 4-wheeling.
Maurice is survived by his loving wife, Bonita; his son, Mark G. (Shelly) Foley; his daughter, Terry (Bill) Cadwallader; two sisters: Christina G. Felton and Eva Glee Morris; and two granddaughters, Katherine and Victoria.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Mike Felton.
