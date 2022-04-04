Maxine Fivecoat
March 6, 1935 - Sept. 4, 2021
Maxine Fivecoat, long-time resident of Delta and Cedaredge, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021 at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction. Maxine was 86 years old. No funeral service was held.
Maxine was born on March 6, 1935 in Pritchett, CO, to Vern and Ena Mae (Lett) Peters. Maxine grew up in Cedaredge and graduated with the class of 1953. On February 28, 1953 she married Gene Fivecoat in Eckert. Together they raised fruit and four children, and served the community at their business, Fivecoat Plumbing and Heating. Maxine was the bookkeeper for their business. Her husband Gene passed away in Montrose on July 10, 2019. Maxine had resided in Cedaredge for most of her life.
In retirement, the couple had traveled, wintering in Arizona for many years. Maxine liked to paint and rockhound in the desert, but of most importance to her was her family.
Maxine is survived by son Alan Fivecoat (Carole) of Eckert and three daughters: Sherry Curtis (Wade) of Dayton, MT; Eve Alderson (Rick) of Port Angeles, WA; and Sue Fivecoat (Lamont) of Hanksville, UT. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to husband Gene, Mrs. Fivecoat was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ralph and Don Peters, her sister Fern Schmaltz, and one son-in-law, Lamont Banner.
