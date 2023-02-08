Melvin Charles Reaksecker.
November 9, 1940 ~ January 27, 2023
Melvin Charles Reaksecker passed away Friday, January 27th, 2023, at Delta Health Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 82 years old.
Melvin was born November 9th, 1940, in Grand Junction, Colorado to Hazel Marie Moberley and Charles Melvin Goodman. He was one of five children. He would spend his childhood on the western slope of Colorado, graduating from Olathe High School in 1961 and continued his studies at then Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction, Colorado where he had earned a track scholarship. He held records in track at Olathe High School in the Mile. He once was challenged to a cross country distance race by the military recruiter and won by a long shot!
Melvin would fall in love and marry his soulmate, Patricia Mae Richardson, on December 29th, 1963. They would raise four children together, two sons and two daughters. Melvin loved his work. He spent 43 years working for the Nabors Drilling company. He also farmed in the spring and summer raising crops of sugar beets, hay, onions, barley and wheat, (for the Coors brewing company) and grew vegetables and tomatoes. When he wasn’t working he truly enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was very skilled in woodworking and building custom furniture. If you showed him a picture of what you wanted, he could make it. He always stayed busy and often said, “he was busier than a one-legged man in a butt kicking contest!”
His true passion in life was his family. Melvin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia of Eckert, CO; daughters Stacy (Lance) Kencke of Lincoln, CA, Shannon (Robert) Wiloth of Corvallis, MT; sons Robin (Kristi) Lenard of Aztec, NM; Shawn (Teri) Reaksecker of Coeur d’Alene, ID; two brothers Jim and Bill, two sisters, Nancy and Judy; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Kasey Reaksecker.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
