Melvin Cunningham
11/02/1930 – 08/13/2022
Melvin Byrl Cunningham was born November 2, 1930, in Mutual, Oklahoma, to the late Pearl (White) and Harold Cunningham. He was reunited with his Lord and Savior August 13, 2022, at the young age of 91. He was laid to rest in the Delta Cemetary on August 18, 2022.
Melvin lived in Oklahoma from 1930-1940 until his family relocated to Colorado when he was 10. He was a graduate of the class of 1959 from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he earned his degree in Technology. During the Korean War, Melvin served in the United States Marine Corps from 1950-1953. Melvin and his younger brother, Bob, grew a thriving business with their fruit orchards that became nationally known throughout the community and surrounding states.
Melvin and the love of his life, Carolyn A. Cunningham (Schroeder), were married on June 3, 1955, in Delta, Colorado, at Cleland Park. Their marriage continued for 52 years until her passing in 2007.
Melvin found his passions in farming, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, photography, and traveling the world with his beloved Carolyn. He had a wonderful sense of adventure and loved watching his three sons become men.
Melvin was a member of the Church of The First Born and had a great love for his extended family.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his brother Robert Cunningham, and sisters Reva Pollard and Ila Cunningham
Survivors include his sister, Bernis Bellew of Clifton, Colorado; three sons, Alan Cunningham and wife Lydia of Goodyear, AZ; Lionel Cunningham and husband Garin Bakel of Medford, OR; Michael Cunningham and wife Sharon of Ardmore, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Todd, Tera, Adam, Christopher and Dylan Cunningham; five great-grandchildren, Riley Bivens, Brenden, Elizabeth and Kaylin Blanton and Zachariah Cunningham.
Pallbearers were Melvin’s sons; Alan, Lionel and Michael Cunningham; grandson Dylan Ward Cunningham; great-grandson Brenden Blanton; and Matthew Edwards. Honorary pallbearers were his grandsons Todd, Adam and Christopher Cunningham.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
