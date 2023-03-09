Merlene Mae Bailey
October 12, 1938 ~ February 22, 2023
Merlene Mae Bailey passed away at her residence in Austin, Colorado, on February 22nd, 2023. She was 84 years old.
Services will be held on Monday, February 27th, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel: 682 1725 Road, Delta, Colorado.
Merlene was born on October 12th, 1938, to Ann Mae (Duffy) and Raymond Case in Grand Junction, Colorado. She grew up and went to school in the Grand Junction and De Beque areas. She was married to Thomas Mackey. Merlene’s chosen career path was as a caregiver. She made her way to the Delta County area in the early 2000’s coming from Leadville, Colorado.
On February 12th, 2016, Merlene married Marvin Les Bailey in Kenai, Alaska, and then made their home back in Austin, Colorado.
Merlene with her husband Les were a part of the Thunder Mountain Wheelers. She loved spending time with family, enjoyed her time in the outdoors, four-wheeling, ATVing, hiking, fishing, and any time she got to go to the cabin. She was also a rock collector. At the age of 72 she had Don take her skydiving.
Merlene is survived by her husband Marvin Les Bailey; four sons: Don (Jeannette) Mackey of Austin, CO, Kenneth (Rhonda) Mackey of Cedaredge, CO, Alan (Marge) Mackey of De Beque, Colorado, Rick (Jeri) Bailey of Kenai, AK; three daughters: Kathy (Kirk) Thomason of Spur, TX, Kim (Auudit) Bounds of Clifton, CO and Tracie Hebb; one sister, Rayma Cotton of Delta, CO; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and one great-great grandchild.
