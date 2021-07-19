Mescal Bebe Parden
December 29, 1930 - July 10, 2021
Mescal Bebe Parden passed away at her home in Montrose, CO on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was 90 years old.
A graveside service will be this fall in Wilmer, Alabama.
Mescal was born on December 29, 1930 to Ezra Shin and Agnes Lazette (Brown) Wiggins in Mobile, Alabama.
She spent her childhood in Wilmer, Alabama and graduated from school there after graduation she went on to business college.
Mescal was married to Gipsy Lee Parden and too this union five children were born.
Mescal worked for American Greeting Cards for twenty years.
She enjoyed nascar racing, golf and football. Mescal was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
Mescal moved to Montrose, CO 14 years ago in 2007 coming from Semmes Alabama. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Montrose, CO.
She is survived by her five Children, three daughters: Paula Parden Stokley and Sharon Parden McCathern of Montrose, CO and Lee Ann Parden of Ouray, CO; two sons; Raymond L. Parden of Albany, LA and David B, Parden of Pensacola, Fl; and one brother and four sisters. Nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. and "daughter of the heart Lyn Kneese".
Mescal was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
