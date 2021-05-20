Michael A. Burum Jr.
December 24, 1969 - May 6, 2021
Paonia resident, Michael A. Burum Jr. passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Paonia, Colorado. He was 51 years old.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00am, Saturday May 15, 2021 at 11634 Droptine Rd. Paonia, CO 81428.
Michael Angelo Burum Jr. was born December 24, 1969 to Michael and Mary Jo (Provenza) Burum in Delta County, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Paonia, graduating from Paonia High School in 1988. Mike went on to further his education at the Delta-Montrose VOTECH and earn his certification in computer drafting in the summer of 1988.
Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia. He enjoyed drawing, hunting, fishing, hiking, and teasing his two sisters.
Mike is survived by his parents, Michael and Mary Jo Burum; two sisters, Katherine Gorham (Mark) and Tracy Heiniger (Cody); a nephew, Derek Heiniger; a niece, Tessa Heiniger.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony and Annie Provenza and Joe and Ella Mae Burum; and numerous aunts and uncles.
