Michael Anthony Lester
February 5, 1979 - May 5, 2021
Michael Anthony Lester passed away Wednesday, May 5th, 2021, at The Health University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 42 years old.
Graveside service will be a private family service on May 18th. A celebration of life service and reception will be held at Tabby’s home at 1741 Hillcrest in Delta, CO, on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Michael was born February 5th, 1979, to Kathie L. and James D. Lester in Denver, Colorado. Michael attended Delta High School and then attended The Technical College becoming an Auto Tech Specialist. His chosen occupation was in the auto industry maintaining cars working for the Lube Center in Delta. Michael enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, camping and spending time with animals.
Michael is survived by his parents Kathie and Jim Lester of Delta, his son Tanner of Windyville, MO, and his sisters Heather Lester of Delta, and Tabatha (Rod) Osteen of Delta.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents and his sister Teresa Marie.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Bergen Spay and Neuter Alliance at P.O. Box 6114, Denver, CO 80206. or to a charity of your choice.
