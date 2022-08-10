Michael E. (Mike) Calhoun
July 14, 1951 ~ August 3rd, 2022
Michael E. (Mike) Calhoun died surrounded by family on August 3rd, 2022 from complications of Chronic Heart Failure. He was 71 years old. Mike was born July 14, 1951, the second child of John C. Calhoun and Bette (Blumberg) Calhoun.
He was a resident of Delta all his life. Mike attended Delta schools and graduated with the Delta High School Class of 1969. Mike attended and graduated from Western State College at Gunnison with degrees in accounting and business administration. After passing the CPA exam, he joined his brother, George, in the accounting firm established by their father shortly after WWII. Mike married the former Teresa L. Miller, also a Delta native, and together raised three children.
Mike was a Life Member (44 years) of Delta Elks Lodge #1235, having served as trustee. He was also previously involved with Delta Kawana’s Club, Delta Trap Club and served on the Tri County Water Conservancy District Board of Directors since 1992, having held the office of President on two separate occasions.
Mike also served in the Colorado Army National Guard from 1970 through 1976. Mike and his family enjoyed many summers “caretaking” a cabin on the Uncompahgre Plateau. His largest enjoyment was his Ford Broncos which at one time numbered an even dozen. He was still driving the Bronco that he drove as a high school senior.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bette, and brother George. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Teresa, and three children, Angela Gates (Larry) and Craig Calhoun (Sarah) of Delta and Amber Calhoun-Berger (Michael) of California. Additional survivors are five grandchildren; Shelby, Michael and Savannah of Delta and Sophia and Julia of California, and two nephews; Elic and Marc.
No public services are planned, but friends, family and former clients are invited and encouraged to join Mike's family in a Celebration of Life, upstairs at the Delta Elks Lodge, 563 Main St., on Friday August 19th, from 5pm-8pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to Delta County Historical Society (Delta Museum), 251 Meeker St., Delta, CO 81416 or Delta Health, 1501 E. 3rd St., Delta, CO 81416 Attn: Infusion Center.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.