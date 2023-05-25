Michael Eugene Roop
April 14, 1953 ~ May 9, 2023
Michael (Mike) Eugene Roop left this world to be free on May 9th 2023 at his home in Eckert, CO. Mike was 70 years old. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Franklin Roop, mother Ivealine Joy Roop (Poundstone) and brother Larry Ward Roop. He is survived by his children Myles Roop, Desiree (formerly Roop), Shane Roop, Heather Roop and daughter in law Stormi Tafoya. Multiple grandchildren. Brother’s Ed Roop (Austin, CO), George Roop (Delta, CO), John Roop (Craig, CO), Tim Roop (Hotchkiss,CO), sister Eva Lea Rolf (Hotchkiss, CO). Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mike was born on April 14th 1953, the second oldest, to Ernest Roop and Ivealine Roop in Delta, CO. Mike graduated from Hotchkiss high school in 1971. He moved on to further his education and become a master electrician and opening his own successful electrical company in Lakewood, CO. Mikes early days consisted of spending time with family and friends hunting, riding ATV’s, off roading and riding dirt bikes. When not working and upon his retirement he enjoyed spending time riding ATV’s with his brothers, son Shane, daughter in law Stormi and grandson Dominik. Mike retired in 2020. Shortly after he moved back to the Western Slope in Eckert to build his dream retirement home and spend his days with family. Mike was an avid Nuggets fan and shared many great game talks with his grandson Dominik.
Mike was a beloved brother, father, grandfather and uncle who will be extremely missed.
Services will be held on July 1st 2023 at Black Mesa Lodge/Homestead Ranch (CO-92, Gunnison, CO 81230). Services will be at 3pm followed by a dinner. Anyone who needs to stay overnight is welcome to at the lodge. Services are under the care of Stormi and Tom McCloud.
