Michael James Meskel
November 6, 1956 - December 18, 2021
Michael James Meskel, a native Coloradoan, was born on November 6, 1956 passed away December 18,2021.
Michael went to sleep on earth and woke up in heaven, surrounded by his family.
He was my husband of 45 years, a dad to Timothy Michael Patrick Meskel and Amanda Lee Grace Meskel, and best friend and father-in-law to Derek Spaulding, and father-in-law to Megan Meskel. He was grandad to Gracie, Eli Spaulding, and River Lee James Meskel.
His saying was I can do anything with nothing forever, and he could. He worked hard all of his life, he built part of the Glenwood Canyon, worked on the bridges. He always pointed out which part he worked on. He taught himself Auto-Cad and taught at CMC in Glenwood Springs for 14 years. We moved to Cedaredge in 2007, bought Shady Creek Rv Park and have met so many wonderful people they come in as clients, and most leave as family.
He lived to spend time with his children and his grandchildren. He loved going fishing and camping in the "Magic Bus" our 1977 Mitchell camper on the Grand Mesa. He loved fishing at Kaiser, and Eggleston. He always said" FISH ON "!! He loved the Grateful Dead so now he his rocking out with Jerry. Wear your tie dye and celebrate his life with me, Saturday, January 22nd at the Pondy dance hall in Cedaredge, at 4:00. Bring a covered dish to share, and your favorite story let's celebrate, laugh and cry together. With love Cathy.
Masks optional.
Forever-n-ever no matter what Michael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.