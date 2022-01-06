Michael Jay England
May 12, 1955 ~ December 28, 2021
Michael Jay England passed away on December 28, 2021. He was 66.
Michael was born on May 12, 1955 to Orville Wesley and Mary Lue (Henderson) England in Delta, Colorado. Michael was the youngest of two children born in this loving union. Mike spent most of his childhood helping with the family farm. On the farm, he developed his hardworking nature and his love of the outdoors. Michael graduated from Delta Highschool in 1973. He met and married Sharon Volgamore, having two sons, Brandon in 1980, and Andrew in 1982. This union later ended in divorce in 1984. Michael spent his work life as the Town Manager for the Town of Orchard City and the Town of Rico.
Mike spent most of his adult life enjoying his favorite hobbies which included hunting, fishing, and camping. He also was an avid shooter, enjoyed motorcycles and his 1988 Ford F250 “Old Blue''. Later in life with the introduction of his four granddaughters, Mike's favorite hobbies changed slightly to watching softball & basketball games, swim-meets, and being a regular at his granddaughter's tea parties, pretend restaurant and hair salons.
Michael is preceded in death by his father Orville.
He is Survived by his mother; Mary England, his brother; Leonard (wife, Karen) England, sons; Brandon (wife, Brittney) England, Andrew (wife, Brittney) England and four granddaughters; Kennedy, Karley, Katelynn and Hannah.
Michael's Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. January 22nd, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel 682 1725 Road, Delta, CO.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
