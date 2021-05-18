of Crawford, CO passed away on May 11, 2021. He was 51. Michael is survived by his two daughters, his parents, Gigi and Jess Deegan, one brother, a niece, a nephew, two uncles, and an aunt. No formal services will be held at this time.
