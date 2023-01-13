Michael Louis Wick passed away peacefully to be with his Savior the Lord Jesus Christ on December 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Suzanna; and two daughters, Kayln (Andrew), and Mianna (Ryan).
Mike would like to be remembered for having a passion for His Lord and a strong devotion to his family.
A celebration of life will be held at Delta Christian Church, 795 1600 Rd, Delta on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations for the CBCI (Colorado Blood Cancer Institute) can be sent to 2321 5400 Rd, Delta CO 81416
