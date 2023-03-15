Michael “Mick” E. Baxter
April 6, 1937 ~ March 5, 2023
Michael (Mick) Baxter was born in Denver, Colorado to Cecil D. Baxter (Iowa) and Katie L. Pomplun (Colorado). Mick was raised by his Grandparents in Morrison, Colorado where he and his buddy spent their every free moment in the mountains on horseback hunting, fishing, and exploring. Mick spent his youth with is self-adopted second family, the Woods, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds enjoying horses. He traded, raised, broke, and rodeoed horses most of his young adult life. Mick was a truck driver, equipment operator and carpenter before becoming a sheriff for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years; 5 of those years as a horse mounted Open Space Posse Patrol. Mick met his wife of 48 years, Jere M. (Collins) Baxter through the prompting of Jere’s daughters over an arranged cup of coffee. They were married March 1, 1975 and lived in Lakewood, Colorado until 1979 when Mack left the Sheriff’s Department and they bought the Cowdry, Co. General Store and Gas Station. After several years they sold the store and move to Delta, Co. where Mick bought the Cedaredge Sporting Goods Store. In 1989 he sold the store, moved to Hotchkiss and became the Hotchkiss town Marshal where he served 17 years until retirement. Jere and Mick moved to Manzanola, CO. for several years after retiring and then returned to Austin/Orchard City, CO in 2012. Mick was an avid fisherman, horse trader, animal lover, and leather, jewelry and wood craftsman. Probably Mick’s favorite tradition was meeting friends and family on an annual fishing weekend at the Miracle Mile, Wyoming every year for 47 years. Mick and Jere spent many summers traveling on their motorcycle and loved camping. Mick spent his last years buying and selling at Garage Sales and Auctions. Mick leaves behind His Loving Wife Jere, Son Todd (Linda) Nelson, daughters Laurey (Tom) Nelson-Laurita, Kelly (Mitch) Nelson-Flesch, Mathew Baxter, and Maribeth Childs. Also, grandchildren; Tyrel and Blake Nelson, Anthony, Luke and Katey Laurita, Brooke and Lacey Petrone, Logan Baxter and Jensen Rae Childs. Mick also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Mick’s larger than life appearance and attitude will be sorely missed and the family will no longer have their walking encyclopedia to remember past history. HAPPY FISHING!
Per family request there will be no services.
Please send regards to:
Jere Baxter at her home address in Austin.
