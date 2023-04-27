Michael Paul Picard
April 8, 1946 ~ April 17, 2023
Michael Paul Picard, age 77 of Austin, Colorado, died April 17th, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Mike was born April 8th, 1946 in Peterborough, NH to Francis and Grace (Burnham) Picard. He graduated from Murdock High School in Winchendon, Mass in 1964. He attended Mount Wachusett College for one year before becoming a member of the United States Air Force (1965-1969). He was stationed at Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, CO, worked at NORAD as a Crypto Maintenance Specialist and was stationed in Goose Bay Labrador from 1968-1969.
Mike found the love of his life on a blind date and married Judith Ann White in Hotchkiss, Colorado on September 9th, 1967. The couple lived in Colorado Springs, Tulsa, OK, Winchendon, MA and Rindge, NH before moving back to Hotchkiss in 1977. He owned Rogers Mesa Motors, Rogers Mesa Storage and the Ski Doo Shop. He worked at Weekender Sports for 20 years and also worked for Kissner Construction and BOSS in Montrose, CO.
Mike was a member of the Hotchkiss Elks Club #1807, North Fork Snowmobile Club and Thunder Mountain Four Wheelers. He and Judy volunteered at the Delta Food Bank for three years.
Mike LOVED spending time with his family. He and Judy loved to travel and had been to 49 states. Mike could always be found in the mountains. He was definitely “Mr. Adventure”. He was an avid snowmobile rider for 55 years and one of his most recent hobbies included restoring vintage snowmobiles. Mike loved four-wheeling and spent a lot of his time fishing at his favorite “honey hole”. For many years, he was lucky number 7 in the stock car races, traveling all across the state.
Mike is survived by his wife Judith Picard, his mother Grace Picard of Rice Lake, WI, his daughter Laura (Jim) Farmer of Delta, CO, son Adam (Crystal) Picard of Loveland, CO, granddaughter Madison Farmer of Denver, CO, grandson Eli Farmer of Denver, CO, and step grandson TJ Rivera of Loveland, CO. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Roberts of Rice Lake, WI.
He was preceded in death by his father Francis Picard, brother Robert Picard, sister Suzie Senter, and grandparents Lewis and Hazel Burnham and Arthur and Alma Picard.
Donations can be made in Mike’s name to the charity of your choice.
