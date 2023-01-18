Michael Ramicone
December 24, 1930 ~ December 31, 2022
Michael Ramicone, resident of Cedaredge, CO, passed away on December 31st, 2022, at Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado.
Michael was born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1930, in Kent, Ohio; he passed away on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, at the age of 92. His parents, John & Domenica Ramicone and brother Norman Ramicone preceded him in death. He has one surviving sister, Patty.
Michael graduated from Kent High School in 1948. After serving 3 years in the United States Coast Guard Air/Sea Rescue Unit during the Korean Conflict, he continued his education at Kent State University where his chosen career path was in space and aeronautics engineering. He graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science in 1956.
Continuing his education at the University of Santa Clara in California, he received his MBA in Management and Statistics in 1964. In 1960, he became an employee of Lockheed Missiles & Space Company in Sunnyvale California, as a project manager. After 30 years, he retired in February 1990.
Michael married Venna Vea Peterson in May of 1981, in Tahoe City, CA, seamlessly blending their families of 8 children, 20 grandchildren and over 40 great-grandchildren. Michael & Venna were members of the First Baptist Church in Tahoe City and after moving to Cedaredge two years ago they became part of the First Baptist Church of Cedaredge.
When Michael was not working, his favorite past time was fly fishing. His final request was, "When can I go fly fishing?" He traveled to many places in search of a new stream to enjoy the art of fly fishing. He was excited when Venna decided to join him in this sport...she even "out fished" him sometimes His passion was teaching others how to fly fish. He & Venna were members of the Mission Peak Fly Fishers in Truckee, California; He also enjoyed woodworking, trap shooting, & sports - especially hocky. Michael was an avid reader - (Louis L'Aamour was his favorite author), a history enthusiast, a Bible scholar, and was always looking for ways to help others and passing on wisdom to anyone who would listen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 11:00 at the First Baptist Church of Cedaredge.
Michael had a heart for the youth in our community. In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a gift to fund scholarships for children in need of help to attend Bible Camp. Donations can be sent to First Baptist Church of Cedaredge Scholarship Fund, PO Box 400, Cedaredge, CO 81413.
Michael touched many lives and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Michael's family from out of town will be gathering for a celebration of his life later this summer.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
