Michael Thomas Wiley
April 25, 1954 ~ May 20, 2022
Michael Thomas Wiley passed away on Friday May 20, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 68 years old.
Mike was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Lena Marie Dumato and Richard Thomas Wiley on April 25th, 1954. He spent his childhood in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1972. He received a bachelors degree in math and physics from Indiana University/Purdue University at Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Mike then earned his masters in geology at Purdue University.
Michael married the love of his life, Kathleen Marie Overmyer, on May 13th, 1983. They were married in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They had three children: Joseph of St Petersburg, Florida, Marie, who passed in 2018 and Ben of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mike and Kathy spent nine years in Anchorage, Alaska where Mike worked for Arco Alaska as a geophysicist. The family moved to Paonia, Colorado in 1996. They became members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Paonia, where they were faithful members of the music program. A man of many passions, Mike loved music and had a beautiful voice, was a skilled guitarist and cellist. He had a great passion for flying and had his own plane at the North Fork airport; he especially enjoyed taking friends flying and teaching them about geology. Mike and Kathleen loved nature from all perspectives, and constantly traveled for hiking, kayaking, canoeing, and general wandering.
Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathleen, two sons, Joseph and Ben Wiley; two brothers Robert and John Wiley and two sisters, Janet (Tom) Daugherty and Lisa Wiley.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Marie Wiley and a nephew, Jack O’Neil.
Services were held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Paonia on Saturday, May 28th, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.