Michele L. Swanson
November 24, 1953 ~ March 17, 2022
Longtime Paonia, Colorado resident, Michele L. Swanson, passed on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 68 years of age.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Christian Church of Paonia, 227 Oak Street.
Michele Linnea Swanson was born on November 24, 1953 to Charles and Marie (Schroeder) Swanson in Chicago, Illinois. She spent her early years in Illinois then moved to Paonia. She received her masters degree in elementary education from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.
Michele taught elementary school in Saguache and Paonia. She was a member of First Christian Church of Paonia and Eastern Star. She enjoyed music, cooking and baking, but most of all, reading.
Michelle married Richard Bagal on January 21, 2018 in Paonia.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Richard of Paonia; her sister, Suzanne (Peter) Klos of Pueblo, Colorado and several nieces and nephews.
Michele was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Charles Swanson, and her daughter Jennifer Viehman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.