Michele LeAnne Martinez
November 24, 1966 ~ July 12, 2022
Michele LeAnne Martinez passed away July 12th, 2022 at Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado. She was 55 years of age.
Michele was born November 24th, 1966 in Denver, Colorado to Pamela Lee Boruch and Wayne Franklin Bascue Jr. She spent her childhood on the western slope in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Michele worked for Wal-Mart in Montrose, Colorado for 13 years and raised three children. She was an avid rock hunter and loved going to Ouray and Yellowtail, Utah hunting rocks and seeing the sites. She also enjoyed studying about herbs.
Michele is survived by her mother Pamela Brown, son Justin Benson of Grand Junction, Colorado, daughters Deseray (Dwayne) Huff of Delta, Colorado, Amber Marie (Ruben) Gomez of Tempe, Arizona, a brother Kevin (Bonnie) Bascue of Delta, Colorado, a half-brother Jayson Brown of Grand Junction, Colorado and 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Bascue.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
