Michelle Lynn Granger
August 28, 1952 ~ May 30, 2023
Michelle Lynn Granger passed away Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 at her residence in Hotchkiss, Colorado. She was 70 years old.
Celebration of her life services will be held on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 1st Baptist Church of Hotchkiss 203 West Main St. Luncheon will follow at the Church.
Michelle was born on August 28th, 1952, in New York, to Crystal DonnaJean Ellis and James Greorge Granger. She grew up in the Mesa, Arizona, and graduated from Mountain High School in 1970.
Michelle made their way to Delta County making Hotchkiss their home. Michelle has been a resident of the Western Slope for 32 years. Michelle chosen career path was as a factory worker for Moterola. When not working, She enjoyed: Yard saling, camping, shopping and thrift stores, she collected, gnomes and spending time with family/grandkids... Some of the most memorable things are things we hear and She always commented: "Walmark!"
Michelle is survived by her two children Maggie Naylor of Hotchkiss, Rick Granger of Delta; her brother Clifford Granger of Arizona; sister Cindy Leivas of Hotchkiss; her eight Grandkids and seven great grand kids.
Michelle is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Carol
