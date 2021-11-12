Michael Anthony Bencich
May 12, 1960 - November 5, 2021
Mike Bencich, age 61, died peacefully in his sleep on November 5, 2021. He was born in Delta, Colorado, May 12, 1960, to Melvin Arthur Bencich and Eleanore Lilly Wade.
His younger brother Marvin Allen Bencich survives. Eleanore's great-grandfather was Samuel Wade founder of Paonia. As a memento of the Wade heritage, Mike's brother Marvin has Samuel Wade's Bible. .
Mike lived his whole life in Paonia going to Paonia schools graduating in 1978.
He attended Colorado Mountain College for photography 1990-1992. A talented photographer preferring portraiture. He photographed many Paonia people — some prominent, such as Dr. Don Ridgway, but many everyday people. Some historic Paonians were Gene Reedy, original owner of the four generation Reedy's Service Station and Jesse Pottorff, a devoted Christian lady. A younger subject favorite was McKenna Hartigan. Mike photographed people from age two to 100.
Mike's care in the darkroom produced outstanding black and white large format photographs. He was meticulous, never satisfied until he neared perfection. He liked to experiment with different film formats printing in non-silver Van Dyke brown, platinum and cynotype. Memorable is a Grand Mesa snow scene taken in 5 by 4 format at 20 degrees below zero. The camera froze to the tripod.
Mike's favorite photographer was Richard Avedon. In the East, Avedon photographed fashion models, but later came West to produce "In the American West," a large format book of photographs of miners, cowboys, farm workers and others Avedon met traveling western roads. Along with other miners, Avedon took Mike's photograph underground at Hawk's Nest mine in 1981.
The photograph became a part of the American West collection. Also, Mike was included in Avedon's larger than life format photographs that traveled to acclaimed museums. Wondering why Avedon took his photograph, Mike asked. Avedon said, "Because of your eyes."
Although his passion was black and white, recently, Mike became enamored with digital. He had great eye for composition, photographing in color wildlife around the Paonia area — especially eagles, as well as his pet cats.
Marvin, also a photographer, built frames for Mike's pictures exhibited at Blue Sage, Don's Market, and Round The Corner in Montrose. Currently, Mike's digital photographs hang at Electric Lodge near Paonia.
Mike's second passion was bicycling. Mike loved his bikes. Grandpa Clarence Wade called Mike 'bike boy,' because at an early age Mike asked for a bike, In recent years, bike technology gave Mike a superior mountain bike experience. He owned a Rocky Mountain 29er, Turner Flux, Merin Carbon and Salsa Flat Tire.
Riding near Beaver and Overland Reservoirs, Coal Creek and other places around Paonia, Mike found outdoors a pleasure.
Other interests included music — Rolling Stones topping the list, talking on the telephone with friends, owning a Land FJ Cruiser, running small n and z scale German trains, collecting minerals, small cat figurines and rock spheres and eating out at the Living Farm, Blended Table and PJ's Neighborhood Pub. While avoiding Covid, Mike and Marvin raced remote control cars on drought-stricken Overland Reservoir's sandy beach and at their home track.
Most significant for Mike's was 'hanging out' with his brother Marvin.
Mike had a deep Christian faith, influenced by Charles Steinberg, a pastor at Paonia Assembly of God, as well as Ken Byers and Larry Perkins at Paonia Church of Nazarene where Mike attended. Mike always accepted others, welcoming newcomers to Paonia.
A friend of Mike's, Andrea Robinsong remarked, "Mike was immortalized in the photograph taken by Richard Avedon. Truly, Mike represented Avadon's portrayal of the Wild West."
