Mike McMillan
March 24, 1949 ~ December 22, 2022
Mike McMillan passed away with his family by his side on December 22, 2022. He was 73 years old.
In Our Hearts Forever
I thought of you today.
But that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday.
And days before that too.
I think of you in silence.
I often speak your name.
Now all I have are memories
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake.
With which I’ll never part.
God has you in his keeping.
I have you in my heart.
Mike was born on March 24th, 1949 to Ruth Thompson and Billy McMillan in Paonia, Colorado. He was a graduate from Paonia High School and continued his education at CSU in Fort Collins, Colorado before transferring to UNC in Greeley, Colorado where he earned his BA degree in education. Mike went on to obtain his Master’s degree from Western State College and followed that up by teaching at Hotchkiss Elementary in September of 1971. Not shortly after, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Patty Stimac, in November of 1971. During his time teaching, Mike impacted so many scholars. Mike was awarded the National Environmental Teacher of the Year in 1975. Following teaching, Mike became the Assistant Principal at Delta Middle School, went on to be a principal at Hotchkiss High School, then moved on to the District Office as Personnel Director, Assistant Superintendent, and finished his career in education as the Delta County school district Superintendent. His personality was larger than life, and his laugh and smile could light up any room he was in. Mike built numerous connections and relationships in his time as an educator. For over 40 years, he was a Dream-Maker for scholars in the district and he strove to awaken joy for learning in those around him. He retired in 2012 to spend more time with his family and pursue his other passions.
After marrying Patty on November 27th, 1971, they raised four children (Amy, Stacey, Justin, and Jason) and spent 51 years together. Although Mike had a passion for education, he lived a double life and spent the rest of his time outdoors either working on the ranch or riding horses. In 1990, Mike began building his cabin up on Stevens Gulch. Spending time at the cabin surrounded by his family grew to be one of Mike’s greatest joys in life. In his retirement, Mike devoted time to his other hobbies: reading, cooking, remodeling his cabin & home, and even going on a couple of cruises with Patty. Mike lived a fulfilling life, and he always encouraged others to do the same.
Mike is survived by his wife Patty; children Amy (Brian) Collins, Stacey (Kent) Marsh, Justin (Angelique) McMillan, Jason (Sarah) McMillan; grandchildren Conner Collins, Carson Collins, Toni Marsh, Luke Marsh, Drew Marsh, Emily McMillan, Chase McMillan, Liam McMillan, Lucy McMillan, and Grace McMillan. Additionally, Mike is survived by his four siblings: Larry McMillan, Lana Gafford, Bill Carsten, and Shawn Carsten.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at the North Fork High School gymnasium followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, CO.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Fork High School and Hotchkiss K8.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
