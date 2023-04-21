Mildred Lee Eldredge
August 2, 1948 — April 5, 2023
Mildred Lee Eldredge passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Delta Health Hospital. She was 74 years old.
Mildred was born August 2nd, 1948 to Fern Johnston and Floyd Littleton in Fruita, Colorado. She would grow up in the Grand Junction, Colorado area and graduated from Central High School and continued her education at then Mesa State College. She would make Hotchkiss her home and spent over 50 years there.
Mildred would find her soulmate, Larry Ernest Eldredge, and got married in Paonia, Colorado the day before Christmas (24th) in 1983. She enjoyed gardening, art, crocheting, reading books, rock collecting, loved all animals but was partial to her horses and cats, but most of all she loved all people and her family.
Mildred is survived by her mother Fern Seal, husband Larry Eldredge, daughter Sarah Patrick (Jeremiah) of Grand Junction, Colorado, three grandchildren, Sierra Baker, Elijah Patrick, and Timothy Patrick, and two great-grandchildren. Along with numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews along with close friends.
She was preceded in death by her Father, and a son, John Joseph Lofstedt.
There will be a celebration of life May 14th, 2023 at her home in Hotchkiss.
