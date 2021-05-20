Minnie Katherine Carman
March 31, 1932 - May 5, 2021
Minnie Carman went to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 89 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 am, at Grand Mesa Southern Baptist Church, 110 Jay St., Cedaredge, Colorado. Pastor Dennis Scroggins will be officiating. Placement will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Minnie Katherine Carman (Harris) was born on March 31, 1932, in Carthage, Missouri, to Theodore Brownson Harris and Florence Velma Harris (Owens). Due to her mother's health, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she graduated high school, then worked at Mountain States Telephone where she became a supervisor in the repair service department. She married William (Bill) Harold Carman, Jr., on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Other than his tenure in the United States Navy, Bill and Minnie have always been together and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. She was a member of Grand Mesa Southern Baptist Church in Cedaredge, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Theodore H. Harris and Robert Harris.
She is survived by her husband, William Harold Carman, Jr.; three children Katherine Marie Messick (Kevin) of Woodland Park, Colorado, Dana Henkle of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and H. Lee Carman (Jody) of Denver, Colorado. Grandchildren Autumn Marie Stroup (Colin), Keely Michele Henkle, Shane Anthony Leva (Kelsey), Makenzie Lee Carman, and Makayla Lynn Carman. Great grandchild Aurora Katherine Stroup, and two more great grandchildren on the way.
Minnie was an excellent cook. Her family loved her very much and did not have to be asked twice to her dinner table.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to: Hope West Hospice Care of Delta, Colorado, PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416; Hope West Ferris Hospice Care, 3090 North 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506; Grand Mesa Southern Baptist Church, PO Box 458, Cedaredge, CO 81413.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
