Minnie Sue "Sussie" Salyer
February 6, 1948 — August 12, 2021
Lifetime Delta County resident Minnie Sue Salyer passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, Colorado. She was 73 years old.
Sue Salyer was born February 6, 1948, to Virgil Odell and Lucille Minnie (Underwood) Salyer in Delta, Colorado. She spent her childhood and attended school in Delta. She married Richard Kintigh and they had two daughters Vicki and Debbie. After Richard passed away, Sue found Len Cook and they made their home in Austin, CO.
Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and getting out on her side by side! She loved her animals. Her dogs were always very well taken care of.
Sue is survived by her significant other Len Cook, two daughters Vicki Lynn Pusch of Austin, TX and Debbie Ann Kintigh of Delta, CO; two brothers Kent (Linda) Salyer of Cedaredge, CO and Dan (Vicky) Salyer of BullHead City, AZ.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
