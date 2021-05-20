Miriam "Sue" Loghry-Thorpe
March 8, 1937 - May 13, 2021
Sue was born on March 8, 1937 at the Physicians & Surgeons Hospital on the east side of Denver, Colorado. She was the first child of Fred & Angie Meadows, and grew up in north Denver, graduating in 1955 from North High School. Her mother named her Miriam, but her paternal grandfather, Turner Franklin Meadows, called her “Sue” from the time she was very young.
Sue met Rodney J. Loghry while attending Parks School of Business in Denver. Rod was from Cheyenne, WY and had moved to Denver to further his education. They were married in Raton, NM on April 13, 1956. Rod and Sue had three children: Terry James; Gerald Scott and Lisa Suzanne. Sue was the third secretary hired by the Glenn L. Martin Co. in Denver in 1956. She was the sender/receiver of the first teletype message at Martin in 1956. Rod went to work for Martin in 1957.
Rod’s fondest desire was to be a rental property owner (apartment variety). He achieved that goal several times. Sue became his “go-fer.” He sent her on errands to pick up materials and whatever was needed while he repaired, painted and fixed whatever the tenants had done to a unit so that it could be rented ASAP. Rod went to heaven on March 6, 1988.
Sue spent 20 years at home, raising children and 24 years working for Officers’ Christian Fellowship. She was a secretary/administrative assistant first in the publications department, and later in the office of the director of ministries. She retired from her job in August of 2000.
Her hobbies and interests included photography, travel, trail bikes (motorcycles), computers, grandchildren, and later great grandchildren … who were the greatest blessings in her life.
Sue found a new focus for her life after the death of her daughter, Lisa Day, on July 15, 2001. She became part of a group of mothers and grandmothers who were grieving through the loss of children and grandchildren to death. That group, “Journey from Mourning to Joy,” was headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Sue moved to Havasu in 2002. As her grief began to heal, she found great joy in helping others in “Journey” as they grieved through their losses. Her main focus from that time on was doing things in loving memory of Lisa.
She began a music and visitation ministry to the nursing homes in Havasu. Sue and folks from her “Journey” group and friends from her Sunday school class at Calvary Baptist Church were truly blessed by, and enjoyed doing that ministry.
After selling her home in Havasu in 2013, she moved back to Cheyenne, WY to be closer to her family. She moved to Conifer, Colorado in 2016 and lived with son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kristy until she was able to move into Lewis Court Apartments, a Senior Apartment in Golden, Colorado. She made many friends there and enjoyed her time with them. She also found her church home at Calvary Baptist in Golden. In April of 2020, Sue moved with her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kristy to Cedaredge, Colorado and was able to spend time enjoying her great grandchildren there.
Sue went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Terry and Gerald; Terry’s wife, Kristy; grandchildren: Christopher Loghry and Cassandria Loghry; Janelle Loghry Privratsky and her husband Rocky; Dawn Loghry Scott, and her husband, Jason; eight great grandchildren: Joshua, James, Alishiyah, Jacob, Josiah and Annalee Scott, Liam and Nolan Privratsky; sister, Pam Gardner and her extended family, Dale and Jo Slack.
