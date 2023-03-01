Mishelle Waynette (Tharp) Hulteen
February 28,1971 ~ February 16, 2023
Mishelle Waynette (Tharp) Hulteen was born on Sunday morning at 9:00 on February 28,1971, a month postmature to Gary, Patty and sister, Kimborlee Tharp, on a stormy winter day just like the day she left us.
She had curly brown hair, dimples and large brown eyes. She grew into a beautiful young woman. The photo shop that took her senior pictures asked if they could use one of her pictures to display in their shop. The lady told Patty that her features were perfect in every way. She had such a sunny disposition from the beginning that her mother called her, “My happy baby”. Mishelle carried that happy disposition with her her whole life and as a result collected friends like a bee collects nectar. She was very fond of her brother-in-law, Doran. Mishelle was the first one to visit him in the hospital when he had COVID, that nearly killed him.
Mishelle also had a mischievous streak. Anyone around her, including the farm animals, had a trick played on them at one time or another, and then she would laugh to show no malice.She hated conflict and would go to any lengths to avoid it, but once she set her mind on something, she was an immovable rock. And even though she and her sister, Kimborlee, butted heads occasionally, she would defend her sister “to the death” against anyone she felt was attacking her.
This combination of happy and willing to please personality, was no doubt why she had such a solid marriage. Mishelle absolutely adored her husband, Keith, and her children, Madison and Jared. Her focus in life was to make them happy, spare no effort. She was so proud of Keith for stepping up and taking over the family business, Antelope Hill Orchards.. She was so proud of Madison for excelling in school when she was a year younger than her classmates, going on to four years of college, spending nearly a year in New Zealand by herself, and now opening a successful business in Austin. She was so proud of Jared for his wrestling talent starting at age 3, and so, so proud of him for joining the AirForce where he is stationed in Charleston, SC. He lives there with his beautiful wife, Katie.
Mishelle was born with a natural talent for anything art. Although she didn’t like school, she went to college on an art scholarship. One year was enough for her, but she was told by her high school teacher and her college professor that she could earn her living with her art talent if she wanted to. Instead she used it in her home, for gifts to her friends and family and many other places. She loved to cook, gourmet style, and her food was loved by everyone who ate it..
Mishelle’s middle name is Waynette, after her dad’s, Wayne. When she was about 3-years old someone asked her what her name was and she replied, “My name’s Wayne, just like my Dad '', and so she was a daddy’s girl all her life. When he would scold her, she would run to him and wrap her arms around his leg and melt his heart.
Mishelle was one of the most independent women we have ever known. She was strong and fought her battle with cancer, until February 16, 2023, at 14:10. She was 51. We all love you, Mishelle, and will miss you the rest of our lives.
Services were held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 at Surface Creek Community Church in Austin, CO
