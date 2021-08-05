Myrl Edna Shideler
March 14, 1925 - July 23, 2021
Myrl Edna Shideler of Paonia, CO passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home. She was 96 years old.
Celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Paonia, CO with Pastor Duane Denke officiating. Private family burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery Paonia, CO.
On March 14, 1925, Myrl was born to Everet and Louise Newbury in LaValle, WI. Myrl attended school in Reedsburg, WI and graduated with the class of 1942.
On June 22, 1946, Myrl married Paul Wright Shideler in Reedsburg. Her husband passed away on January 16, 2015.
She had been a resident of Paonia, CO since 1949 coming from Milwaukee, WI. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Paonia, CO.
Myrl enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for weddings, playing card games and celebrations.
She is survived by four daughters and their husbands: Susan Pagano of Paonia, CO; Paula Chick (Bill) of Delta, CO; Eileen Shideler of Paonia, CO; and Nadean Quon (Brian) of Diamond Bar, CA; a brother Ken Newbury of Walsenberg, CO; and a sister, Marlene Schmitz of Sauk City, WI. In addition, Mrs. Shideler has 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
