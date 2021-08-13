Nancy L. George
August 13, 1947--August 4. 2021
Nancy L. George died on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colo. She was 73 years old.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia L. George of New York; sons: Richard R. Pierce of San Antonio, TX, John P. Pierce of Austin, TX, Andrew F. Pierce of Las Vegas, NV, and Scott A. Pierce of Tucson, AZ; sister Susan Tarvis of Clarksville, AR; niece Denise Goodin also of Clarksville; nephew Christopher Kidder of Alabama; and brother John E. Smith of New Orleans, LA.
Nancy was born in Paonia, Colo. and was raised in Delta.
Nancy was very talented with her hands. She graduated from Vocational-Technical school in Okmulgee, OK with a certificate in upholstery and went on to working in Las Vegas, NV repairing living room furniture as well as car, boat and motorcycle seats. Her talents also included crochet, sewing and cross-stitch.
Nancy strived to care for her children as a single parent, living a simple life but also was very giving of her talents by making clothes, blankets, dolls and toys, and then gifting them, which brought smiles to everyone that she met.
Nancy battled diabetes for most of her life but you would not know that she was in pain by her strong will and cheery smile which brightened every room. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Services for Nancy are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Augusts 11, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel with inurnment to follow at the Mesa View Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.