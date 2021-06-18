Nancy Rose Horn
May 1, 1953 - June 4, 2021
Nancy Rose Horn was born in Wyoming on May 1, 1953. She was 68. She died at her home on Redlands Mesa, June 4, 2021, in the arms of her husband of 41 years, Mark Welsh, with close friends and family in attendance, who arrived from far and wide to share her last days.
Ms. Horn moved to Colorado in the mid-1970s. She attended Western State College in Gunnison and graduated with a degree in Fine Arts. Not only was she an accomplished visual artist, but she applied her diligence, creativity and work ethic to a variety of endeavors in the North Fork Valley. Nancy worked as an artist, a framer, a house painter, and a landscaper. She and her husband made the hybridized garlic, Purple Haze, a local favorite before they sold the business after 18 years. She rounded out that eclectic professional resume by sharing her compassion and skill as a CNA caretaker.
Family lore has it that the Horn lineage descended from the tracker/Pinkerton/outlaw, Tom Horn of Cheyenne, Wyoming. If so, Nancy inherited a little of that outlaw spirit, in all of the best ways. Mark Welsh characterizes her as a “feisty Taurus, a real firecracker.” She was fiercely independent, vibrant and outspoken. Horn walked her own path with puckish humor, a zest for life, with loyalty toward family, friends and community. Nancy was generous with her time, her laughter, and her support. A neighbor described her as someone who “became everyone’s favorite person” upon meeting.
Many in the Valley remember her stellar stint as a DJ on KNVF, where she shared her love and knowledge of music. Horn enjoyed a good party or a good chat. She and Welsh built their home on Redlands together and Nancy’s skill at landscaping created and maintained a fruitful and lovely environment in the “wilds” of north 2900 Road. She and Mark traveled extensively: in Europe, Mexico, Central America, Hawaii, the Caribbean and throughout the United States. Some of Mark and Nancy’s most delightful travels were on private railway trips across the country. Hers was not the life unlived nor the self unexamined.
Horn is survived by her husband, Mark Welsh; Mark’s eight siblings, their spouses and their many offspring, all of whom treasured Nancy; son, Jake Welsh; sister, Teresa (Rick) Sherman; nieces, Julie Yarnell and Karen Sherman-Perez ; and a network of friends and co-workers who will hold her memory dear.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie Marie (Czubek) Gray; stepfather, Glen Gray; father, Winton Delwin Horn, who died as a pilot when Nancy was only three months old; and brother-in-law, Phillip Welsh.
Mark Welsh would like to extend his thanks to the nurses, medical professionals and Hospice caretakers who tended to Nancy over the four years that she fought her cancer. He extends a special thanks to the Hospice nurse, Rick Bennett, for the sensitivity and empathy that he showed towards both of them in Nancy’s final days. Mark also sends out his love and gratitude for the support they both received from family members, friends, neighbors and well-wishers.
There will be a memorial service for Nancy Horn, to be held at a later date at the Redlands Mesa Grange on Redlands Mesa Road. More details will be forthcoming. For information call Robbie Winne at 970-872-4499.
