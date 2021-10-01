Nancy Yvonne Grover
March 21, 1938 ~ September 22, 2021
Nancy Yvonne (Adams) Grover passed away Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, in Delta, Colorado at Willow Tree Care Center. She was 83 years old.
Graveside service will be on Monday, October 4th, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Delta City Cemetery and officiated by Pastor James Conley.
Nancy was born March 21st, 1938, to Judson Barton and Hazel Josephine (Foltz) Adams in Delta, Colorado. She attended school in Delta and graduated from Delta High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Paul Allen Grover on April 28th, 1957, and soon after moved to Seattle, Washington. They called the Seattle area their home till 1976, and then moved to Oregon for a few years. Around 1980, they found their way back to Delta.
Nancy was very active with her church family at 1st Baptist Church of Delta. She was a deaconess, served on multiple committees, helped in Awanas and worked with Share Colorado. Her chosen occupation was in the professional services area doing data entry and medical records. In her free time she enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking (much to her family's delight), being a homemaker and anything to do with family.
Nancy is survived by her husband Paul of Delta; son Steven Allen (JoNell) Grover of Delta; daughter Chelan Yvonne Grover of Delta; brother Donald Keith (Sue) Adams of Seattle, WA; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son Donald Scott (Mindy) Grover; brothers Judson Barton Adams Jr and Eugene Adams.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
