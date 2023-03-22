Naomi “Corene” Shuss
September 7, 1933 ~ March 9, 2023
Naomi “Corene” Shuss, 89, formally of Olathe, CO, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2023 at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, CO.
Corene was born on September 7, 1933, as the only daughter of Harriet and Andrew McClintock.
Corene, and her brothers Melvin and Norman, grew up on the family farm in Vilas, Colorado. She attended schools there and met the love of her life Danny F. Shuss. The two were married June 16,1950, in Clayton, N.M. and immediately started their family. They were blessed with two sons, Alan and Alden prior to moving to Texas where they welcomed two more sons, Steve and Mark.
In April of 1962, Danny and Corene moved their family to Crawford, Colorado where Corene kept busy taking care of 4 busy boys. She loved her time in Crawford, and enjoyed the beauty of the landscape and raising her children in this farming community.
Life eventually brought Danny and Corene to Olathe, Colorado where she enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching the trucks pass by, tending to her flowers and enjoying the view of the San Juan mountains.
Corene was undoubtedly met with open arms, and joyous smiles from her son Steve who passed away unexpectedly in 2002 and her husband Danny who passed in 2008. She is also preceded in death by her parents Harriet and Andrew McClintock and both of her brothers Melvin and Norman McClintock.
Corene leaves behind her 3 surviving sons and daughters-in-law: Alan and Pam Shuss of Eaton, Colorado; Alden and Marleen Shuss of Delta, Colorado; and Mark and Martha Shuss of Hotchkiss, CO; and a “daughter” Connie Shuss of Meeker, CO. Memories of chocolate chip cookies, dirt pies and swinging on the front porch will also be missed by her surviving grandchildren: Christy (Rowdy) Atwood, Jeannie (Allen) Jenkins, Amy (Joe) Seaman, Aubrey (Eric) Poulson, Danny John (Katy) Shuss, Jim (Audrey) Shuss, and Andy (Tara) Shuss. Along with her grandchildren, she is also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and long-time family friends.
A graveside service will be held on April 1, 2023 at 10 am at the Mesa View Cemetery in Delta, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in Corene's memory to Hopewest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
