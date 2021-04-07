Neil T. Offen
June 6, 1941 ~ April 1, 2021
Delta, Colorado resident, Neil T. Offen, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta. He was 79 years of age.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Cory Cemetery in Cory, Colorado.
Neil was born on June 6, 1941 to Esther (Maage) and Leon Offen in Rochester, Minnesota. He spent his childhood in Irondale and Commerce City, Colorado graduating from Adams County High School .
Neil was a farmer at heart. He resided in Delta the past 30 years.
Neil is survived by two daughters: Brenda (John) Barrick of Montrose, Colorado and Tammy (Steve Carpec) Offen of Pennsylvania; a sister, Linda Jacobs of Greeley, Colorado; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
